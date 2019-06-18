ULI White Paper Guides Sustainability Over Entire Property Cycle

Presumably, no one in the commercial property world really needs to be told that sustainability is increasingly important or that green buildings can save money while conserving energy and water and reducing carbon emissions. But what hasn’t been much addressed, according to the Urban Land Institute, is the transaction side, that is—exactly what kind of steps to take with respect to sustainability when buying, selling or leasing a property.

That’s why the institute’s Greenprint Center for Building Performance has released “Embedding Sustainability in Real Estate Transactions,” a new white paper and toolkit that highlights 11 actionable steps encompassing the entire property cycle: acquisition due diligence (first two steps), acquisition financing (steps three and four), the hold period (steps five through eight) and preparing for disposition (the last three steps). What’s at stake, the report states, can be significant, in some cases a 50 percent–plus increase in asset value over the lifetime of an investment.

The 11 recommendations aren’t merely theoretical. They’re based on interviews with 30 real estate leaders representing such players as Bentall Kennedy, CBRE, Duke Realty, Eastdil Secured, Heitman, Hines, LaSalle Investment Management, MetLife, Nuveen, Tishman Speyer and Vornado. These participants collectively used combinations of one or more of the 11 actions described in the toolkit to generate NOI increases of from $0.50 to more than $10 per square foot per year and to increase the sale value of their properties more than 50 percent, as compared with a business-as-usual approach.

The specifics

With no further preamble, here’s a summary of the 11 steps: