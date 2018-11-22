Rosenthal Properties Buys Suburban MD Warehouse

By Corina Stef

Rosenthal Properties has purchased I-70 Commerce Center, a 110,000-square-foot industrial building in Frederick, Md. The seller, a private investor from the area, received $9.2 million for the property.

According to PropertyShark, the asset was completed in 1999. I-70 Commerce Center features 24-foot clear ceiling heights and abundant parking. Additionally, it is fully occupied by a diverse roster of companies, including Colonial Sash & Door, United Refrigeration Inc. and Stulz Air Technology Systems.

The property sits on nearly 6 acres at 260 Interstate Circle, in the Industrial Center East neighborhood. It has direct access to Interstate 70, while major thoroughfares such as Route 40 and South East Street are all nearby.

Scheer Partners Senior Vice President Sandra Hunt represented the seller in the transaction. The asset previously traded in March 2011 for $8.5 million, PropertyShark data shows.

“Frederick is a vibrant and growing industrial market and I-70 Commerce Center is well-positioned for the future,” Rosenthal Properties President Glenn Rosenthal said in a prepared statement.

Image courtesy of Scheer Partners