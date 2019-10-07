Transwestern Breaks Ground on 833 KSF Houston Industrial Park

Transwestern Development Co. has broken ground on Sam Houston Distribution Center in Houston, a three-building property with 833,720 square feet of Class A industrial space. The project is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2020.

Located at the corner of Wind Mill Park Road and Fallbrook Pines Drive, the three single-story buildings are set to accommodate tenants looking for space between 35,000 square feet and the full size of the 833,720 square feet portfolio. According to Transwestern, the three buildings will encompass 200,200 square feet, 494,800 square feet and 138,720 square feet.

The front-load and cross-dock buildings will be built with ceiling heights between 32 and 36 feet and the property will also have space for added trailer storage or a build-to-suit opportunity. The industrial park is slated to include plenty of car parking and trailer stalls with the option to expand.

Sam Houston Distribution Center will offer quick access to Beltway 8 and highways 249 and 290. The project’s list of neighbors includes Amazon, Serta, Foxconn, Aramark, The Home Depot and Siemens.

Transwestern’s Ben Newell is leading the development while Transwestern Commercial Services will handle leasing. Newell added that Houston’s industrial market will continue to benefit due to the growing relationship between inland and ocean ports.

“Today, more and more users are warehousing goods in Houston that have been imported through the Port of Houston but will not be consumed locally,” Newell told Commercial Property Executive. “With the growing connection between the inland and ocean ports, logistics providers are using Houston as a regional hub to service Austin, San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, Northeast Mexico and Southern Louisiana.”

Houston hot spot for industrial

With the start of construction for Sam Houston Distribution Center, Transwestern is now working on five buildings that total more than 1.2 million square feet since the start of the third quarter. Besides the three buildings and 833,720 square feet of Sam Houston Distribution Center, the developers are also working on Stafford Crossing, a two-building 334,200-square-foot distribution property at 11325-11329 Cash Road in Stafford, Texas.

Transwestern’s Texas ties go deeper than just industrial properties, with the company also owning office assets across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, as well as in Houston, San Antonio and Waco, according to data provider Yardi Matrix. In February, the company signed away 187,300 square feet of office space at its 34000 at CityLine Class A building in the DFW area to four different companies.