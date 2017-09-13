Seacoast MA HQ Gets Million-Dollar Makeover

By Corina Stef

After signing a recent lease extension, long-term tenant Seacoast Capital Managers has finished renovating its 4,783-square-foot East Coast headquarters, with the help of general contracting and construction firm Vantage Builders Inc., architecture firm Miika Ebbrell Design and furniture solutions firm Strategic Workspaces. The US-1 Ventures-owned office building totals 86,000 square feet of space and underwent a million-dollar renovation in 2016.

Making room for the new

Seacoast’s new space was completely redesigned and reconfigured, following a selective internal demolition and split of an existing conference room into new offices. The space features a newly built 14-person conference room, a layout-efficient copy supply room, 12 offices and an electrical/data room. Other amenities include new glass transoms, custom fronts for offices and flooring.

The property was built in 1988, and due to its age, Vantage replaced and upgraded both its electrical and data systems. The refurbished space also includes new seating, conference room furniture and workstations.

“Seacoast Capital’s new office better reflects the firm’s success and vitality,” Vantage Builders Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Ryan LaVangie said in a prepared statement. “And the new layout will help to boost collaboration and the efficiency of the busy staff. Renovating an active office space always presents challenges but working closely with Seacoast, ownership and the architects, we were able to successfully complete the project.”

Located at 55 Ferncroft Road in Danvers, Mass., the transit-oriented facility offers easy access to interstates 95 and 55, while Downtown Boston and the New Hampshire border are 20 miles away.

Colliers International brokered Seacoast’s lease.

Image courtesy of Vantage Builders Inc.