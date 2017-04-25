Subscribe
Omni Frisco Hotel Opens Doors

By IvyLee Rosario

The 16-story, 300-key Omni is located within the 91-acre The Star campus, which is anchored by the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and Ford Center.

The Omni Frisco Hotel located within The Star, which is anchored by the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and Ford Center, will be opening in July 2017.

The 16-story, 300-key Omni will feature 24,000 square feet of meeting space, a 13,000-square-foot ballroom, a restaurant, wine bar, a rooftop pool bar and grill on the fourth floor. Additional amenities include a luxury retail outlet that features merchandise produced by local artists and designers, a fitness center, laundry and dry cleaning services, pet-friendly accommodations, a business center and free Wi-Fi.

The hotel is located 20 minutes north of downtown Dallas and 25 minutes from both DFW International and Love Field Airports.

The 91-acre Star offers retail, restaurant and office space, 12,000 seats in the Ford Center, 30 meeting spaces, a medical center, a 60,000-square-foot gym.

Images courtesy of Omni Frisco Hotel 

