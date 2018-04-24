NKF Capital Markets Adds 2 to Bay Area Team

By Keith Loria, Contributing Editor

In an effort to boost its presence in San Francisco and Oakland, NKF Capital Markets has added investment veterans Tyler Meyerdirk and Seth McKinnon as new senior managing directors.

“Tyler and Seth join NKF Capital Markets at an important time,” Steven Golubchik, the company’s vice chairman, said in a prepared statement. “We have been focused on consistently delivering top-tier execution for our clients and have gained substantial market share in the last two years. With their expertise and relationships, we will further expand our reach throughout the Bay Area, with a deeper focus in San Francisco, giving clients access to even more opportunities.”

Meyerdirk’s track record

Meyerdirk most recently worked at CBRE, serving as a senior vice president and member of the CBRE Capital Markets team. In his role there, he was responsible for the sale and recapitalization of investment properties for institutional clients.

As a senior managing director of NKF Capital Markets, he will work alongside Golubchik, helping to grow NKF Capital Market’s already promising presence in San Francisco and Oakland.

Meyerdirk has a great deal of experience in the Bay Area, including helping on the sale of Towers @ 2nd, two office buildings in San Jose, totaling 411,544 square feet.

Overall at CBRE, Meyerdirk worked approximately 220 transactions representing more than $13 billion in sales, which included nearly 63 million square feet in the San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest.

Getting to Know McKinnon

McKinnon comes to the company from the CBRE Capital Markets Group. The 15-year vet has been involved in more than $4.5 billion of investment real estate transactions, with a great deal happening in the Bay Area. Among McKinnon’s deals are the $15.5 million sale of a Menlo Park, Calif., office building last summer.

In his new role, McKinnon will be part of the Northern California Capital Markets team that is co-headed by Golubchik, and will strategically partner with team members in the Walnut Creek and Santa Clara offices to expand their client base, with a focus on middle market sales throughout the Bay Area.

“Tyler and Seth are tremendous additions to our growing capital markets platform,” Kevin Shannon, NKF Capital Markets’ co-head of U.S. capital markets, said. “I have known them both for some time and they are very talented individuals with a strong work ethic and great industry reputations. They are collaborative team players, which is critical to the success of our NKF culture.”

NKF Capital Markets, operated by Newmark Group Inc., operate from more than 400 offices in established and emerging property markets on six continents.

Images courtesy of NKF Capital Markets