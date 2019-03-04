Midtown Atlanta Office Nears Full Occupancy

Lincoln Property Co. has closed nearly 80,000 square feet in new leases at Midtown Plaza, a two-building office complex in Atlanta’s Midtown submarket. The deals bring the 506,108-square-foot property’s occupancy to 94 percent.

Located at 1360 and 1349 W. Peachtree St., One and Two Midtown Plaza were completed in 1984 and 1986. Both assets underwent cosmetic upgrades in 2008 and are LEED Gold certified, according to Yardi Matrix. Amenities include a conference center, a fitness facility, a full-service café, tenant lounge bank, EV charging station and ample parking within two interconnected garage structures.

The new leases at Midtown Plaza include:

CBIZ M&S Consulting Services signed a full-floor, 23,111-square-foot lease with representation from ICON Senior Vice President Jimmy Sanders and CBIZ Gibraltar Real Estate Services Senior Vice President Eric Galanti;

Service Titan also signed a full-floor lease totaling 23,111 square feet, represented by Cushman & Wakefield Director Clinton McKellar;

Talent Quest signed on for 14,356 square feet with assistance provided by Transcend CEO Patrick Braswell;

Alexander Babbage agreed to lease 8,614 square feet, aided by Colliers International Senior Vice President Michael Lipton;

Reliance Trust, represented Savills Studley Corporate Managing Director Steve Bates, signed an 8,584-square-foot lease.

Hands-on representation

Lincoln Property Co. Senior Vice Presidents Michael Howell and Hunter Henritze, alongside Senior Leasing Associate Caroline Fisher, worked on behalf of the landlord. Lincoln Property Co. acquired the complex from Tishman Speyer in April 2015 for $50.3 million, Yardi Matrix shows. In August 2018, Howell was part of the team that represented Colony Capital in a 28,709-square-foot lease renewal with Bank of Ozarks in Atlanta.

Situated at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 17th Street, Midtown Plaza is accessible through three points of egress. The property provides direct access to mass transit via the Arts Center MARTA Station.

Images courtesy of Lincoln Property Co.