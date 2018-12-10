Key International Debuts FL Oceanfront Hotel

By Timea Papp

Key International has opened the Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort in St. Augustine, Fla. The 175-key, all-suite property, which topped off last summer, provides 500 feet of beach access with chairs, umbrellas and food for guests.

Located at 300 A1A Beach Blvd., the family-friendly resort features two-room and studio suites, more than 20,000 square feet of event space, including a 5,200-square-foot oceanfront ballroom with outdoor terraces, a swimming pool with a poolside bar, watersport activities and valet service. Further amenities include a 24-hour convenience market, business facility, fitness center, while each suite is equipped with a mini-fridge, wet bar, microwave, coffee maker and a work desk.

The property is on the oceanfront of St. Augustine Beach, in the proximity of attractions such as Anastasia State Park, St. Johns County Ocean Pier, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, Castillo de San Marcos and the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum.

Key International selected Hospitality Ventures Management Group to manage the resort, which is the latest property to join the developer’s hospitality portfolio. Key International owns hotels and resorts under the Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group flags.

“Our motivating force has been to cultivate a destination that offers a one-of-a-kind experience, complete with an unmatched oceanfront location and all-encompassing amenity programming,” said Shawn Gracey, executive vice president of hospitality at Key International, in prepared remarks.

Image courtesy of Key International