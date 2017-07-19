Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Tops Off

By Timea Papp

Key International topped off phase I of construction of the Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort in Florida. The project is slated for delivery in the first quarter of 2018.

Located at 300 A1A Beach Blvd. on a 6.5-acre site in St. Augustine Beach, Fla., the resort will feature 175 keys and will include king and studio king, two-bedroom and queen-queen suites equipped with separate living areas, private bedrooms and high-definition TVs. Amenities at the property will include 7,500 square feet of indoor meeting space, an oceanfront pool bar, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, direct beach access and several dining options, as well as a Starbucks café.

Coastal hospitality expertise

Key International has selected PFVS Architecture to design the resort, while J. Banks Design is in charge of the new interiors. Hospitality Ventures Management Group, an Atlanta-based hotel management and ownership company, will oversee management of the property.

Set adjacent to Anastasia State Park, the resort boasts 535 feet of ocean frontage and offers an outdoor dedicated wedding lawn. A subsequent phase II of construction will include an additional 90 to 100 accommodations to the resort. Key International acquired the property for $4 million in 2015, adding to the company’s portfolio of hospitality, commercial and residential projects throughout the U.S. and Spain.

“Reaching this monumental construction milestone brings us one step closer to filling the need for a family-friendly resort product in this market, an unmatched beachfront location that couples an extensive collection of active and leisure amenities with modern finishes and dependable guest services,” said Diego Ardid, co-president of Key International, in prepared remarks.

Earlier this year, an Embassy Suites by Hilton in San Antonio broke ground. Construction of the 203-key asset is expected to take 18 months, with a scheduled opening also in 2018.

Rendering courtesy of PFVS Architecture