Industrious Doubles Its Presence at Ponce City Market in ATL

By Evelina Croitoru

Atlanta—According to Atlanta Daily World, New York-based provider of hospitality-focused co-working spaces, Industrious, has announced the expansion of its current Ponce City Market location in Atlanta with the lease of an additional floor. The expansion falls in line with the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Atlanta.

The firm currently occupies the entire 8th floor of the building located at 675 Ponce De Leon Ave., encompassing roughly 90 private offices across 30,000 square feet. The new 25,000-square-foot lease will include nearly 40 new private offices spread across the entire 7th floor. The new space offers Industrious’ tenants a collection of local pastries, spacious conference rooms, ample parking, convenient mail services and extensive common spaces.

The company chose Ponce City Market in order to create an inviting work environment that would help local businesses thrive. Renting a desk starts at $600/month and private offices at $1045/month. Industrious Ponce City Market’s tenant list includes national brands such as Spotify, Fullscreen, Instacart, Spectrum Science, as well as local businesses like Sixpitch, Avenue Realty, and Cochran Wealth.

Image courtesy of poncecitymarket.com