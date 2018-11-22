Federal Capital Hires New VP, Opens Atlanta Office

Federal Capital Partners has named Liz Koteles as vice president for commercial investments. Koteles will be based in the company’s new Atlanta office, from which she will direct commercial activities in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Tampa and Orland. Koteles will be responsible for sourcing and executing FCP’s commercial investments and developments throughout the Southeast.

Before joining FCP, Koteles served as vice president of leasing for JLL, also in Atlanta. Prior to that, she worked at Novelis Inc. as manager of corporate strategy and business development. She began her career in investment banking with VRA Partners, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, as well as private placement advisory services.

Koteles, a graduate of Washington & Lee University, holds degrees in Business Administration and Spanish. She is also an active member of NAIOP.

“While FCP has been active in Atlanta and other key Southeastern markets for a number of years, Liz Koteles, working out of our new Atlanta office, will allow us to be even more effective in deploying our newly raised Fund IV capital,” said FCP Managing Partner Esko Korhonen, in a prepared statement.

Earlier this year, FCP completed an office transaction in suburban Washington, D.C., receiving $226 million for One Dulles Tower.

Image courtesy of FCP