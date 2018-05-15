Economy Watch Weekly: LIHTC-Financed Housing in High Demand

It probably comes as no surprise that properties financed by the federal government’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program are operating well, with an affordable housing portfolio surveyed by CohnReznick having an occupancy of nearly 98 percent. But why are these properties performing so well? Economy Editor Dees Stribling discusses the main factors from the CohnReznick report , for the week ending May 11, 2018.
