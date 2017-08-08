Economy Watch Weekly: July Marks Good Month for Job Growth

The U.S. economy has had a few good months of job growth, with gains averaging 195,000 per month for the past three months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total U.S. employment increased by 209,000 jobs in July, with food services and drinking places, professional and business services, and health care all experiencing increases, which bodes well for real estate space absorption. Economy Editor Dees Stribling breaks down the jobs numbers and more, for the week ending Aug. 4, 2017.