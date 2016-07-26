Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Economy Watch Weekly: CRE Fundamentals Still Strong—Mostly Hosted by Samantha Goldberg July 26, 2016 https://www.commercialsearch.com/news/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2016/07/EconomyWatchPodcast-7.26.16.mp3 Facebook Twitter Linkedin The U.S. economy is in reasonably good shape, and so is the commercial real estate industry, for that matter. But there are some caveats. Economy Editor Dees Stribling weighs in for the week ending July 22, 2016. Other episodes Podcasts A Success Story That Will Inspire You Podcasts Charging Up the Switch to Electric Vehicles Podcasts Fine-Tuning Office Footprints for New Work Models