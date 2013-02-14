Doing Family Markets 42 Acres of Searchlight, a Small Mining Town With a Colorful Past

Subscribe
By Alex Girda

Much of Searchlight–that small mining town with an often colorful past–is going on the market.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that the Doing family is planning to sell its local holdings, which include a casino, restaurant and a motel. The owners are counting on the appeal of Searchlight’s location near Las Vegas to draw prospective bidders.

Upwards of 20 different lots are for sale across a 42-acre expanse. The properties include the Searchlight Nugget Casino and an adjoining restaurant. Some assets offer a measure of notoriety; the 21-key El Rey Motel was once a brothel that was reputedly popular with workers who built the Hoover Dam.

Another historical footnote: a century ago, Searchlight was a candidate to serve as the seat of Clark County before the selection of Las Vegas. Notable natives include Senator Harry Reid.

