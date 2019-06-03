CPE Distinguished Awards MR3 DNL By CPE June 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Enter the 2019 Commercial Property Executive Distinguished Achievement Awards! Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your company's projects and talent. You May Also Like Austin Industrial Park Changes Hands June 4, 2021 Top 5 Office Properties Under Construction in San Francisco June 4, 2021 Health Care’s Forward-Looking Fusion With Retail June 4, 2021 Feldman Equities Picks Up Fort Lauderdale Asset for $59M June 4, 2021 Trammell Crow, Clarion Partners Kick Off 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial June 4, 2021 Princeton International Properties Expands Long Island Portfolio June 4, 2021 Most Read Austin Industrial Park Changes Hands Austin June 4, 2021 Top 5 Office Properties Under Construction in San Francisco Development June 4, 2021 Health Care’s Forward-Looking Fusion With Retail Executive Insights June 4, 2021 Feldman Equities Picks Up Fort Lauderdale Asset for $59M Miami June 4, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest