Common Desk Leases Littlefield Building’s Top Floors

The coworking scene in Austin, Texas, is heating up. Dallas-based Common Desk, which has made its entry in the metro earlier this year by acquiring local brand Link Coworking, has announced expansion plans.

In addition to the 17,000-square-foot location Common Desk operates in North Austin on Anderson Lane, the company will open a second office in the historic Littlefield Building, Austin’s oldest office building. The asset is located at the corner of Sixth Street and Congress Avenue at 106 E. Sixth St. and rises nine stories high, each comprising 12,348 square feet for a total 110,254 square feet. On the ground floor, it includes 9,700 square feet of retail space.

The building was completed in 1910 boasting a Beaux-Arts architecture and in 2014 it was subjected to a complete renovation. The coworking firm will take the top two floors and will accommodate individuals, startups, growing teams and small businesses. The space features shared desk areas on both floors, nine conference rooms with unlimited usage for members, as well as private offices for teams ranging from one to 14. Common Desk – Downtown Austin will also include a greenhouse meeting space, cocktail lounge and wet bar, two shared kitchen areas, a wellness and mothers’ room and skylights that will allow natural light into the workspace.

Other tenants in the building include IPR Law Group, Regus, Edge Technology Group and Goosehead Insurance.