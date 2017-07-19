CBRE Adds Industry Veterans to South Florida Team

CBRE has welcomed two new additions to its South Florida advisory and transactions team. Kevin Probel and Kevin McCarthy join the firm as first vice presidents. In their new roles, the commercial real estate veterans will advise landlords and tenants with a focus on Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

Strategic new hires

Bringing 25 years of industry experience, Kevin Probel joins CBRE from JLL, where he served as general manager and vice president of property and asset management. Prior to this, Probel spent five years as asset manager with The Related Cos., actively participating in the development, leasing, management and tenant improvement construction of City Place Tower in West Palm Beach. His previous experience also includes management operations at Liberty Property Trust, as well as 12 years at Prentiss Properties Trust, where he oversaw leasing, management and tenant improvement operations. Probel serves as a member of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches and is also involved with the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida.

Prior to joining CBRE, Kevin McCarthy spent nearly 10 years at JLL leading the transaction brokerage division in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties. Throughout his career, McCarthy acquired extensive knowledge in providing clients with expertise regarding site selection, acquisitions, dispositions, strategic planning, financial analysis, market research and new business development. His earlier experience includes five years at The Staubach Co., where he led all aspects of lease transactions. McCarthy previously spent six years as a broker with Lee Real Estate Inc. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Hobart College and holds an Illinois and Florida real estate broker license.

“Solid fundamentals position us for strong performance across all sectors, and these strategic new hires will help us fortify our advisory and transactions team in their markets,” said Arden Karson, senior managing director with CBRE South Florida, in prepared statements.

Images courtesy of CBRE