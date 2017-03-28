Big Changes for DC’s Reagan National

By Keith Loria, Contributing Editor

Washington, D.C.—The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has kicked off Project Journey, a comprehensive campaign surrounding a planned $1 billion, multi-year capital improvement project that is expected to transform the passenger experience at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

“Reagan National’s passenger areas were designed to serve 15 million passengers annually,” Jack Potter, Airports Authority’s president & CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Today, more than 23 million passengers travel through the airport—straining its infrastructure, crowding travelers and hampering our ability to provide best-in-class customer service. Project Journey will transform and improve the passenger experience.”

Project Journey will include the construction of two new security checkpoints that fully connect the concourse level of Terminal B/C to airline gate areas, a buildout of an enclosed commuter concourse to replace the 14 outdoor gates currently serviced by buses from gate 35X and future improvements to roadway and parking configurations. Additionally, the design has been completed for two new security checkpoints that will be constructed above the Terminal B/C arrivals roadway and connected to National Hall and walkways from the Metrorail station and parking garages.

“Passengers are at the center of everything we do,” Paul Malandrino, Reagan National’s vice president & airport manager, said. “While construction will take time and have some impacts along the way, the final product will provide a much more pleasant customer experience at the airport. We will work closely with contractors, airlines and the TSA throughout the project to manage the construction in order to minimize airport passenger and operational disruptions.”

Upon activation, the new checkpoints will expand capacity from 20 to 28 security lanes, expediting the screening process and creating a seamless, free-flowing environment between Terminal B/C airline concourses and the new commuter concourse. The resulting connectivity is designed to provide passengers an improved post-security experience—alleviating gate area congestion while expanding access to a variety of shopping and dining options.

The project will take place in two concurrent phases. The first, comprising the new security checkpoints, is planned to open in 2020, while the commuter concourse is scheduled for completion in 2021.

“Project Journey is born out of our motto, ‘your journey begins with us’ because we recognize travels are shaped, in part, by the experience individuals have in our airports,” Jerome Davis, Airports Authority executive vice president & chief revenue officer, said. “That is why Project Journey is critical to our mission as we continuously work to upgrade passenger comfort and amenities for a better travel experience. Building a new concourse and relocating security checkpoints will open new opportunities for the Airports Authority to make passenger-focused improvements throughout the existing and new terminal space—transforming Reagan National into the best airport it can be.”