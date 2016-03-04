Zara Unveils Manhattan Flagship Store

By Ioana Neamt, Associate Editor

New York—Spanish fashion chain Zara opened the doors of its new SoHo store this week. Located at 503-511 Broadway on the block between Broome and Spring streets in the heart of Manhattan, the 47,361-square-foot flagship store boasts three floors of ample retail space and room for showcasing the brand’s Spring/Summer 2016 collection.

Zara’s latest New York City location was entirely designed by the company’s architecture team, striving to preserve the building’s original interior, cast iron façade and brick wall. Originally built in 1878, the location is one of the iconic buildings in the area known as the SoHo Cast Iron District. Zara also aims to earn LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, in keeping with Inditex Group’s aim to have 100 percent eco-efficient stores by 2020.

According to Inditex Chairman Pablo Isla, the opening of Zara’s latest store “is particularly relevant for several reasons: the quality and size of its location, the environmental component that promotes the goals of our eco-efficient store project, its design and its technological proposal. From today forward this new flagship will undoubtedly be a global benchmark.”

With the opening of its SoHo location, Zara now operates eight stores in Manhattan, including locations on Fifth Avenue, Lexington Avenue and 34th Street. In late 2015, the brand also debuted a new store at 222 Broadway in the city’s Financial District. Spanish multinational clothing company Inditex Group now has 75 Zara and Massimo Dutti retail locations in the U.S.