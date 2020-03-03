Yardi Webinar SS March LB Weekly By Yardi Systems March 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Delivery of new self storage properties has slowed compared to previous years, and operators continue to feel lease up pressure. You May Also Like Aerospace Firm Relativity Inks 1 MSF Lease Near Los Angeles July 1, 2021 Hybrid Work Is Changing Flex Office: Los Angeles Spotlight July 1, 2021 Majestic Realty Kicks Off Southern California Development July 1, 2021 Rubicon Point Closes $232M Commingled Fund July 1, 2021 Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on Las Vegas Spec Project July 1, 2021 CoreCivic Sells 3 for $326M July 1, 2021 Most Read Aerospace Firm Relativity Inks 1 MSF Lease Near Los Angeles Los Angeles July 1, 2021 Hybrid Work Is Changing Flex Office: Los Angeles Spotlight Los Angeles July 1, 2021 Majestic Realty Kicks Off Southern California Development Development July 1, 2021 Rubicon Point Closes $232M Commingled Fund Investment July 1, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest