Who Are Charter Square’s Newest Tenants?

By Adriana Pop, Associate Editor

The recently completed 11-story Charter Square building in downtown Raleigh has landed two new-to-Triangle corporate tenants.

CBRE Raleigh has announced that the Polsinelli law firm and the Industrious co-working group will be moving into the class A building, which sits on Fayetteville Street across from the Marriott hotel.

Polsinelli has signed a lease to occupy half of the seventh floor, or about 11,000 square feet, with an expected commencement in December of this year. With over 100 firms across the country, the Kansas City, Kansas-based company has a vast history of representing major healthcare companies and healthcare organizations on a regional and national level.

According to the Triangle Business Journal, Polsinelli expanded into the Triangle in March after luring away three top health care lawyers from the Raleigh office of Nelson Mullins, including attorneys Barry Alexander, Ross E. Sallade and Sean A. Timmons.

Meanwhile, Chicago-based Industrious will be occupying the entire third floor, or about 23,000-square-feet, with an expected commencement in October of this year. The company offers a variety of private and common co-working spaces for freelancers, growing startups and small businesses.

Charter Square, a joint venture between Dominion Realty Partners and Prudential Real Estate, opened its doors to tenants on June 17. The 242,969-square-foot building is currently about 58 percent leased. The project was developed on a speculative basis and aims to achieve LEED Platinum status, the first of its kind in downtown Raleigh.

Photo credits: chartersquare.com