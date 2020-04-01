Walker & Dunlop MR2 April Daily By Walker & Dunlop April 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin A love of innovation and a constant quest for the next opportunity drives Mike Altman and the team at Cortland. You May Also Like Hines Inks 1.3 MSF Industrial Lease in Metro Phoenix July 30, 2021 Nonprofit Organization Signs Phoenix Sublease July 30, 2021 Analysis: A Rule Change Could Fuel LifeCo CRE Investments July 30, 2021 Orange County Tower Trades for $151M July 30, 2021 Hudson Pacific, Blackstone Launch Big Studio Project July 30, 2021 NYC Leads Construction Starts Nationwide July 30, 2021 Most Read Hines Inks 1.3 MSF Industrial Lease in Metro Phoenix News July 30, 2021 Nonprofit Organization Signs Phoenix Sublease Phoenix July 30, 2021 Analysis: A Rule Change Could Fuel LifeCo CRE Investments News July 30, 2021 Orange County Tower Trades for $151M News July 30, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest