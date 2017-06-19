W Bellevue Hotel Opens in Greater Seattle

By Laura Calugar

W Bellevue Hotel recently opened its doors in the heart of downtown Bellevue, Wash. The hotel features 220 guestrooms and 25 suites, 10,000 square feet of meeting space and three beverage and food outlets.

Located at 10455 NE. 5th Place, near the shores of Lake Washington, the hotel is steps away from Bellevue Collection, a 250-store shopping center. Rising from the heart of downtown Bellevue, in the technology hub on the Eastside, the hotel is just minutes away from Seattle.

A lake house oasis

Part of the new Lincoln Square expansion, W Bellevue’s design is a modern take on the traditional lake house. The hotel offers guests a library stocked with pulp fiction novels, a large fireplace, an outdoor terrace with porch swings and a pool table.

“W Bellevue has surprises around every corner. From the original street art adorning our walls, to the co-ed WC, guests can expect the unexpected. Every element of the hotel has been carefully designed with a nod to the rich tradition and culture that this city is built upon,” said W Bellevue General Manager Matt Van Der Peet, in a prepared statement.

The Marriott-branded property marks the first W Hotel development in North America since 2010, the Bellevue Patch reported.

Images courtesy of W Bellevue Hotel website