Voit Spearheads 85,053 SF Southern California Sale

July 23, 2010

By Allison Landa, News Editor

Voit Real Estate Services has directed the $5.7 million sale of an 85,053-square-foot industrial property at 900 Ajax Avenue in City of Industry, Calif.

The property includes an 82,053-square-foot building and a 3,000-square-foot building. It is situated on 4.7 acres. It was purchased by diamond-based cutting tools manufacturer SH Trading, Inc., the United States subsidiary of South Korea-based Shinhan Diamond Corp. The firm will use the space for local manufacturing and distribution.

“To ensure the space would meet our client’s specific needs, Voit provided the client with strategic guidance and expertise in working … to find the ideal location,” Voit vice president of the Anaheim Metro office Mike Boomer said when announcing the news. “Our clear understanding of the zoning process and necessary permits to obtain was crucial to aiding the company in relocating their business.”

Boomer, Joe Miller and Stan Kwak of the Anaheim Metro office represented SH Trading. The seller, Ajax Properties L.L.C., was represented by Anthony Brent of Lee and Associates.

Voit was founded in 1971 and currently employs 170 people. It has owned, developed and managed more than 45 million square feet of commercial real estate, participated in $1.3 billion of construction projects and completed more than $32 billion in brokerage transaction volume.