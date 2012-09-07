URI Debuts $75M Research Center at College of Pharmacy

by Adriana Pop, Associate Editor

The University of Rhode Island has formally unveiled a $75 million research center for its College of Pharmacy that will enable expansion of its graduate and undergraduate programs. At five stories and 144,000 square feet, the facility can accommodate 820 students and is the largest academic building on the South Kingstown campus.

Financing was provided primarily by $65 million in general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2006. Private donations and university funds made up the remaining $10 million.

“When we talk about reinvigorating Rhode Island’s economy and its educational institutions, we can look proudly to the University of Rhode Island,” Gov. Lincoln D. Chafee said during an opening ceremony. “Rhode Islanders should be proud of their critical role in maintaining URI’s College of Pharmacy as an international leader in teaching, research and innovation. It is no exaggeration to say that the cutting edge pharmaceutical research conducted in this facility will benefit the health of Rhode Islanders and global citizens for decades to come.”

A candidate for a LEED Gold rating, the new building will use about 20 percent less energy than a conventional building of its size. Annual utility cost savings are estimated at close to $160,000.

The new research center will also feature a medicinal garden and a $6 million current Good Manufacturing Process facility that is scheduled to open this fall. The addition will serve as a training center for students, workers and drug manufacturing inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration.

Payette, a Boston-based architectural firm, designed the facility, which was built by general contractor Suffolk Construction Co., also of Boston. In all, the project generated 380 jobs.

Photo credits: www.uri.edu