University of Arizona, Developers Embark on 350-Acre Mixed Use in South Tucson

By Amalia Otet, Associate Editor

Trendlines continue to point to a steady, albeit slow, recovery of the Tucson real estate market. Amidst a series of large-scale developments, The Bridges development in South Tucson is moving ahead as planned.

Developed by The University of Arizona in partnership with Tucson Retail LLC and KB Home, US Homes and Lennar Homes, the mixed-use project will sit on a 350-acre site adjacent to Interstate 10, at 36th Street and Kino Boulevard.

Plans call for a dense infill development to integrate a plurality of uses, including residential, commercial, recreational and educational.

The centerpiece of The Bridges will be the Arizona Biosciences Park, a 3 million-sq.-ft. facility that will be able to accommodate up to 30 outfits, ranging from single-story to six-story buildings. Designed to incorporate the best practices for sustainable development, the urban park will feature 17 acres of open space as well as significant linkages for community engagement. Striving to solidify Tucson’s role as a leader in the global life sciences arena, the UA Bio Park plans to attract technology companies, particularly in the areas of medical devices and diagnostics.

Tucson Marketplace at The Bridges, a state-of-the-art, ±1,000,000 sq.-ft. center anchored by Costco, will serve as the development’s retail component. Three buildings are currently under construction and several national retailers, including McDonalds, are set to move in soon, according to a KVOA.com story.

KB Home in conjunction with Lennar Homes and US Homes will be developing approximately 700 – 750 single family homes.

The developers say The Bridges will have a major impact on the local economy, with immediate benefits including job growth, new educational opportunities, and new and affordable neighborhood services.

Photo Credits: UATechPark