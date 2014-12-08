United States Green Building Council Awards LEED Gold Certification to US Bank Tower

By Alex Girda, Associate Editor

The U.S. Bank Tower in L.A., one of the most high-profile office properties in the downtown area, was recently awarded Gold certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED for Existing Buildings Rating System. The building is currently under the ownership of OUE Limited, while property management duties are being handled by international real estate firm Hines. Tenants at the U.S. Bank Tower include names such as U.S. Bank, Hinshaw & Culbertson, Regus, and the Special Olympics.

Located at 633 West Fifth Street, the 75-story office tower is the tallest building in the Western United States. U.S. Bank Tower was designed by Henry N. Cobb and Harold Fredenberg of I.M. Pei and Partners and was finished back in 1990. The property was acquired last year by OUE Limited, which then employed Hines to provide property management, as well as LEED consulting services. The new owner has plans to add a public observation deck and restaurant on the top floors of the building by the end of Q2 of 2015, in an attempt to turn the asset into a visitor attraction, as well as an upscale office property.

The building has earned the ENERGY STAR label eight times since 2005, and it has a current rating of 84, being 36 percent more energy efficient and saving $1.63 in energy costs per square foot. Green features at the property that have helped the building receive certification include more than 86 percent monthly landfill diversion through recycling and e-waste disposal, a high-performance green cleaning program, alternative commuting transportation in 64 percent of the building population, increased lighting controls to help reduce energy, reduction of carbon emissions, enhanced indoor air quality systems, comprehensive construction waste recycling and reduction in water use by over 30 percent.

Image courtesy of hines.com