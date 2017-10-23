Transwestern to Lease Upcoming MD Trophy Office

By Corina Stef

Carr Properties selected Tranwestern to lease its upcoming 358,000-square-foot trophy office building in Bethesda, Md. Architecture firm Shalom Baranes Associates designed the project, which will be part of a 937,000-square-foot mixed-use development expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, the project will include two residential towers with 460 units and 14,572 square feet of retail space.

The premier office tower will spread across 23 floors and will be sited at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., following the demolition of a 163,000-square-foot, four-story office building the developer acquired in 2016.

Office Meets Hospitality

Amenities will include:

Multipurpose rooftop terrace

Five-story private tenant terraces

Fitness center

Below-grade level bicycle room

Lobby-styled covered outdoor portico

Underground parking

According to building permits, the site will house the Bethesda terminus of the Purple Line and an additional access to the Bethesda Metro Station and the Capital Crescent Trail.

Transwestern’s Executive Managing Directors Phil McCarthy and Keith Foery and Senior Associate Cricket Cleary will handle the leasing services for the property.

“7272 Wisconsin is a world-class office property that will create a tenant experience unlike any other in Montgomery County,” McCarthy said in a prepared statement. “The amenities, design and operations will blur the line between hospitality and office. Lobbies and common areas will be activated spaces that offer a place for tenants to gather.”

Image courtesy of Carr Properties