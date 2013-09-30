Traders Village San Antonio Announces Major Expansion

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

Two years after the grand opening of Traders Village San Antonio, the management announced a substantial expansion that is scheduled to be completed by spring 2014. Current vendors interested in pre-leasing can apply as of Oct. 1 and new vendors can do so as of Oct. 8.

The first Traders Village opened in 1973 in Grand Prairie; Houston followed in 1989. The one in San Antonio is the youngest and follows a flea-market concept.

The project includes the addition of six new amusement rides, four food outlets and 300 vendor spaces to the complex at 9333 SW Loop 419, west of Interstate Highway 35. The decision to expand was driven by the rising popularity of TVSA, which counts more than one million visitors per year. Bumper cars and a playground will be built, along with a Pharaoh’s Fury swing ride, a 128-foot drop ride, a Scrambler spinning ride and a bouncer up-and-down ride. A Subway restaurant, a cantina and outlets for pizza and Thai food will be added, as well.

Tim Anderson, president of the three Traders Villages, said in a statement that the expansion represents “a substantial monetary investment in guest amenities and services.” Additional air-conditioned restrooms, more shaded seating areas and more parking are also part of the project.

“Any of our three Traders Village locations is a picker’s paradise,” Anderson said. “You never know what you’re going to find. Fruits and vegetables, jewelry, clothing, automotive parts, furniture, artwork, luggage, vehicles, home décor – you name it; the vendors make almost anything imaginable available at very reasonable prices.”

Traders Village San Antonio is spread across 290 acres and is open every weekend of the year.

Photo courtesy of Traders Village San Antonio.