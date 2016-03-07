Trademark Expands Mixed-Use Development in Fort Worth

By Adelina Osan, Associate Editor

Fort Worth, Texas—Trademark Property Co. is looking to expand its 278,000-square-foot WestBend mixed-use development in Fort Worth’s University District with the acquisition of an additional 3.5 acres of land adjacent to the property.

“We believe this is one of the best pieces of land in Fort Worth with incredible visibility and frontage on both University Drive and the Trinity Trails. This acquisition will allow us to expand our retail footprint and improve accessibility,” Edward Manuel, senior vice president of development at Trademark, said in prepared remarks.

Located on University Drive immediately south of WestBend, along the Trinity River, the site is currently occupied by a Hawthorne Suites hotel. Conceptual planning is underway, as the company plans to add mixed-use space with a blend of retail on the ground floor and either a signature hotel or multifamily and condo units above.

“We are redeveloping WestBend with the vision of becoming the go-to 21st Century retail/mixed-use development in Fort Worth,” added CEO Terry Montesi. “This acquisition will give us over 1,150 feet of frontage on both University Drive and the Trinity Trails and will allow us to add a new traffic light and additional retail space. We also plan to incorporate a high-quality hotel, multifamily, condos, or a combination of the three to our existing development. This is truly world class real estate.”

As part of the redevelopment, Trademark recently completed WestBend 2, a new 81,150-square-foot building that includes The Fresh Market on the ground floor and 57,000 square feet of new Class A office space directly above, overlooking the Trinity River. WestBend now accounts for 278,000 square feet of retail, dining and office space, including the existing River Plaza office building.

In addition to the expansion, WestBend is welcoming new tenants. Tyler’s will open its first Fort Worth location in early March. Also construction for two additional Fort Worth firsts is underway: Drybar, slated to open in spring 2016, and HG Sply Co., open in summer 2016, complete with a 5,000-square-foot patio along the Trinity River and Trinity Trails.

WestBend’s redevelopment is part of Trademark’s Conscious Place initiative, a stakeholder-driven development model that aims to ensure that its properties are more than just places of commerce, but also places of community and meaning. A public art program with works commissioned by local artists, Trinity River and Trinity Trails integration, bike racks, upgraded landscaping, valet, free structured parking and generous outdoor seating areas on the Trinity River and Trinity Trails are planned to support this initiative.

Image courtesy of Trademark