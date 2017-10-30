Top 4 Office Building Sales

Fairbridge Properties purchased this 60,000-square-foot office asset from Acadia Realty Trust. Completed in 2007, this one-story building is fully leased to the New York City Human Resources Administration. The acquisition was subject to a $24.5 million loan held by Societe Generale.

Sold along with an adjacent parking garage to M A B Realty Inc., the two-story building features one commercial unit totaling 2,176 square feet. Constructed in 1930, the asset was last altered in 1998 and is located in the neighborhood of Forest Hills.

Offering one residential unit of 1,200 square feet and one office unit of 2,000 square feet, the two-story building in Bensonhurst is home to Morris Westfried PC Dermatology and Laser Surgery.

Located in the neighborhood of Ozone Park, the 1,130-square-foot building offers one 510-square-foot residential unit and one 620-square-foot office unit. Within close proximity of the property are the blue subway line and orange, red and green bus routes.