Top 4 Office Building Sales

-
4055 10th Ave., Manhattan
Sale Price: $30,578,890
Fairbridge Properties purchased this 60,000-square-foot office asset from Acadia Realty Trust. Completed in 2007, this one-story building is fully leased to the New York City Human Resources Administration. The acquisition was subject to a $24.5 million loan held by Societe Generale.
- 101-15 Metropolitan Ave., Queens
Sale Price: $2,100,000
Sold along with an adjacent parking garage to M A B Realty Inc., the two-story building features one commercial unit totaling 2,176 square feet. Constructed in 1930, the asset was last altered in 1998 and is located in the neighborhood of Forest Hills.
- 7508 15th Ave., Brooklyn
Sale Price: $1,300,000
Offering one residential unit of 1,200 square feet and one office unit of 2,000 square feet, the two-story building in Bensonhurst is home to Morris Westfried PC Dermatology and Laser Surgery.
- 05-18 Crossbay Blvd., Queens
Sale Price: $470,000
Located in the neighborhood of Ozone Park, the 1,130-square-foot building offers one 510-square-foot residential unit and one 620-square-foot office unit. Within close proximity of the property are the blue subway line and orange, red and green bus routes.