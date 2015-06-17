Thomson and tommie Further Expand Hollywood’s Hospitality Pipeline

By Alex Girda, Associate Editor

As the city’s population continues to grow and its core continues its extensive revamp, L.A.’s hospitality market is matching that growth with consistent gains in terms of ADR and occupancy over the past twelve months. The city’s development pipeline is shouldering a large chunk of the weight add by new rooms under construction in the state, and Commune Hotels recently revealed that it will be adding to it with two new planned facilities in the Hollywood submarket.

The hospitality management company will debut a new Thompson hotel on Wilcox Avenue and will also expand its presence in the boutique hotel niche with a new tommie location, currently planned for a spot on Cahuenga, just south of Sunset. The two facilities are being developed by a private entity that is planning to break ground before the end of the year, should all entitlements and permits come into place as scheduled. Both hotels are slated for a 2017 opening. While tommie Hollywood is still in the earlier stages of development, the Thompson is set to be a 10-story, 200-key property that will also feature a dining spot, a bar and an outdoor plaza.

Luxury lifestyle brand Thomson is part of Commune’s current strategy of national expansion, while tommie is a micro lifestyle brand that’s only set to debut this fall in New York City. With the two new hotels set to hit the market in a couple of years it will be interesting to watch how they fare amid rising construction and a diversification of inventory in the greater Los Angeles area.