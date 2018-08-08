Terreno Realty Inks Full-Building Industrial Lease in NJ

By Corina Stef

Terreno Realty Corp. has signed a full-building lease expansion with Integrated Supply Network (ISN) at one of its Class A industrial assets in Somerset, N.J. The tenant has more than doubled the space it occupied, upping the lease from 40,000 to 86,000 square feet.

Located at 70 Schoolhouse Road, in the Lower Interstate 287 submarket, the property offers easy access to major routes such as the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the New York State Thruway. Additionally, Northern and Central New Jersey, as well as Rockland, Orange and Westchester counties in New York are all within a 70-mile radius. Building amenities include abundant loading capacity and high ceilings.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Stypa and Daniel Badenhausen represented the landlord in the lease transaction, as well as the tenant on behalf of its real estate advisor, Fischer & Co. The same Cushman team brokered the asset’s acquisition in 2016.

“The Somerset facility has proven ideal for ISN as it grows its Northeast customer base,” Stypa said in a prepared statement.

Image via Google Street View