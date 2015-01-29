TCC & Keane Enterprises Break Ground on K2M Global HQ

Washington D.C.—Trammell Crow Co. and Keane Enterprises Inc. broke ground on the new global headquarters for K2M Group Holdings Inc. in Oaklawn, a mixed-use community. Announced at the end of 2014, this 9.7 acre deal is marked as the largest new lease to be completed in the Washington, D.C. region for the fourth quarter. K2M’s global headquarters will be a 146,000-square-foot build-to-suit building that will also act as a facility for research and development. The specific design for the facility was created to cater to K2M’s continued growth since its inception ten years ago. This development is scheduled for completion in early 2016. In the plans for development, the new headquarters will have a three-story office building which will covering about 62,000 square feet. This building will be home to K2M’s general administrative, executive and sales staff. The one-story, 84,000-square-foot research and development building will include office, conference, research, and assembly space.