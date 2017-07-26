TA Realty Sells $202M Mid-Atlantic Industrial Portfolio

By Keith Loria, Contributing Editor

Colony NorthStar has acquired a 2.8-million-square-foot, 20-property industrial portfolio located along the Interstate 95 corridor from TA Realty LLC, for $201 million.

The properties in the portfolio are situated within the states of Maryland and Delaware, with the largest percentage being in the Baltimore metro area.

“This transaction speaks to the effectiveness of our aggregation strategy, having built a premier portfolio of industrial assets in strong trade corridors on the East Coast,” Tom Landry, TA Realty’s managing partner, said in a prepared release. “The high quality of this portfolio, considering the strategic location of the assets and their strong recurring cash flows, attracted interest from a number of well-capitalized buyers.”

Diversified Portfolio

TA Realty worked on behalf of Realty Associates Fund VIII and The Realty Associates Fund X, which are part of TA Realty’s flagship fund series. The funds, according to the press release, focuses on “creating diversified real estate portfolios that generate strong cash flow, benefit from intensive asset management and result in long-term value creation.”

Nicole Grinnell, a partner with TA Realty executed the disposition and J. Blair Lyne acquired the majority of the assets in the portfolio.

Over the past 35 years, TA Realty has managed more than $25 billion of real estate assets through a series of value-added, commingled funds and customized core separate accounts.

