Starwood’s Westin Nanea Ocean Villas Timeshare Resort to Open on Maui in 2017

By Adriana Pop, Associate Editor

Starwood Vacation Ownership, a division of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc., has announced plans for the development of The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, an oceanfront timeshare resort located on Kaanapali Beach on Maui.

Upon completion in 2017, the new 26-acre property at 45 Kai Malina Parkway will offer 390 luxurious villas, along with a variety of amenities, including a 10,000-square-foot, lagoon-style swimming pool with an upper pool, a children’s beach pool and play area, two plunge pools, a beach bar, three oceanfront cabanas and a Westin Workout fitness studio. Guests will also have access to a full-service restaurant with stunning ocean views and an enticing menu of Hawaiian and international cuisine.

Designed by local architectural firm WCIT Architecture, the project will pursue LEED certification for high-performance buildings. It will be built by general contractor Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co.

Starwood recently unveiled plans to spin off its vacation ownership business into a separate company, a move that aims to take advantage of the increasing growth opportunities within the timeshare industry.

Starwood currently has three other time-share properties in Hawaii, including The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas (pictured) and Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas North on Maui and the Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas on Kauai.

Additionally, as part of the spin-off, the company intends to increase its Starwood Vacation Ownership inventory in Hawaii by converting the Sheraton Kauai Resort into a timeshare property.

Photo credit: www.westinkaanapali.com