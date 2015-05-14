Starwood Debuts The Luxury Collection Brand in Chicago

By Ioana Neamt, Associate Editor

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide announced the debut of The Luxury Collection brand in Chicago, following the conversion of the Conrad Chicago hotel at 521 N. Rush St. The 311-room hotel, which will soon receive a new name, is owned by Bethesda-based DiamondRock Hospitality and is set to undergo extensive renovation work.

“The Luxury Collection continues to gain momentum in North America through strategic conversions and landmark renovations in top-tier cities like this one,” said Allison Reid, senior vice president of North America development for Starwood Hotels & Resorts. “Owners and developers are increasingly seeking out The Luxury Collection brand to reposition existing assets and quickly benefit from Starwood’s powerful systems and loyalty program.”

The Conrad Chicago is located downtown, with direct access to the Magnificent Mile shopping district and in close proximity to popular destinations including the Chicago Loop, Navy Pier, Millennium Park, Wrigley Field, the Art Institute of Chicago and many others. Amenities include three upscale restaurants and lounges, a 2,000-square-foot fitness center, as well as expansive meeting and event space.

The Conrad is the first property in Chicago to be converted into a Luxury Collection-branded hotel. The brand currently has 95 properties worldwide, 16 of which are located in North America.

Image courtesy of Conrad Hotels & Resorts

View more market data on Chicago.