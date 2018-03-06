Star Grill Cinema Signs Long-Term Lease at CityPlace in TX

By Alex Ciorogar

Star Cinema Grill has signed a long-term lease in CityPlace—a 60-acre fully integrated, mixed-use project which will include 4 million square feet of Class A office space with 400,000 square feet of integrated retail space—at Springwoods Village, a 2,000-acre, mixed-use development. Star Cinema Grill is a Houston-based dine-in theatre that offers first-run film releases, an extensive menu and a full-service bar with 1,400 seats and 10 screens. CityPlace, a project developed by a joint venture of Patrinely Group, USAA Real Estate and CDC Houston, will mark Star Cinema Grill’s 10th location, which includes District Theatres and Hollywood Palms Cinema in Naperville, Ill.

The project will feature laser projection technology, heated and cooled luxury recliner seating, large-format movie screens, Dolby Atmos sound and upscale, modern décor. The theater is expected to open its doors at the beginning 2019.

Patrinely Group Executive Managing Director Dennis Tarro—along with Tranwestern Managing Director Nick Hernandez, Senior Vice President Crystal Allen and Vice President Chace Henke—represented the landlord, while Wulfe & Co. Senior Vice President Kristen Barker represented Star Cinema Grill in the negotiations.

Located at 1495 Lake Plaza Drive in Spring, Texas, the project will include 4 million square feet of Class A office space with 400,000 square feet of integrated retail space, including shops, restaurants and entertainment options, as well as the full-service Marriott CityPlace hotel and luxury multifamily components.

The following assets are currently under construction:

ABS Plaza

ABS headquarters with ground floor retail

HP Plaza, a two-building office campus

Marriott CityPlace hotel

Live-Work-Play Elements

The above developments are expected to be completed later this year. The Mark CityPlace, a luxury apartment community by Fein has already been built. CityPlace’s first phase of development will include 122,700 square feet of office and 26,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

“With ExxonMobil, Southwestern Energy and CHI St. Luke’s Health Medical Campus in place and ABS HQs and HP Inc. campus underway, we will have more than 15,000 highly skilled, well-paid employees and residents within Springwoods Village, all of whom need and want access to quality retail amenities,” said Warren Wilson, executive vice president of CDC Houston, in a prepared statement. “The addition of Star Cinema Grill is another step in creating a new urban center in north Houston: a truly walkable, sustainable mixed-use destination.”

Interstate 45, Springwoods Village Parkway and Grand Parkway are easily accessible from the property.

Photo courtesy of Patrinely Group