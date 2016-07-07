Sprouts Farmers Market in Las Vegas Plucked by ValueRock

By Alex Girda

Las Vegas—ValueRock Realty Partners has completed the acquisition of a Sprouts Farmers Market location, by purchasing a single-tenant retail property in Las Vegas. HFF arranged the sale of the property on behalf of seller Haggen Property Holdings, for a total consideration of $8.4 million. The HFF team in charge of the deal was led by Nick Foster, who worked with local Nevada broker David Zacharia of DZ Net Lease Realty.

Located at 7530 West Lake Meade Blvd., the 57,794-square-foot retail property that’s fully leased out to Sprouts Farmers Market. Its location means that roughly 410,000 residents live within a five-mile radius of the property, with a 39,800-vehicle/day transport density. Occupying a 7.1-acre lot that offers proximity to the I-95, as well the affluent and rapidly-developing Summerlin submarket, and the Las Vegas Strip, this is the second Sprouts Farmers Market location to become a part of ValueRock’s portfolio.