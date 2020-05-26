Snap Sessions May 28 Weekly LB By MHN May 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Welcome to Snap Sessions—a 30-minute webinar series where industry leaders share insights on the current environment. You May Also Like Pinnacle Financial Partners to Relocate HQ to $1B Nashville Yards June 18, 2021 Twin New Jersey Office Buildings Command $150M June 18, 2021 Hines JV Breaks Ground on Dallas Mixed-Use Project June 18, 2021 Top LEED-Certified Buildings in Washington, DC in 2020 June 17, 2021 USAA, Patrinely Sell Austin Office Development June 17, 2021 Kilroy Realty to Enter Austin With $580M Buy June 17, 2021 Most Read Pinnacle Financial Partners to Relocate HQ to $1B Nashville Yards Office June 18, 2021 Twin New Jersey Office Buildings Command $150M New York June 18, 2021 Hines JV Breaks Ground on Dallas Mixed-Use Project Dallas June 18, 2021 Top LEED-Certified Buildings in Washington, DC in 2020 Listicles June 17, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest