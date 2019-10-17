Skender Completes IWG’s New Chicago Spaces

Skender has completed an interior build-out for a new Spaces location, an 80,000-square-foot flexible office development located at the former Sports Authority building at the corner of LaSalle and Ontario streets. International Workplace Group owns the property. Skender recently delivered the interior construction of LinkedIn’s 46,000-square-foot headquarters in downtown Chicago.

Located at 620 N. LaSalle St., in the heart of River North, the eight-story office building offers convenient access to various shopping, dining, galleries and entertainment venues including Museum of Broadcast Communication, Durso Playground Park, Washington Park, Starbucks and T.J. Maxx. Additionally, the Chicago Midway International Airport is roughly 12 miles away and the Grand subway station for commuters traveling via train is one mile away. The Spaces at River North is fully serviced and features common-area amenities including four meeting rooms, networking events, 35 dedicated desks and super-fast Wi-Fi. Additional key gathering areas include a fitness center, large reception area and various conference rooms.

Skender worked with architects from Nelson Cos., Loring Engineers, Himes Associates and IWG for the development of the project. The development marks Spaces’s third location in Chicago.