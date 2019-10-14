Sior Janet October 2019 MR2 Daily By SIOR October 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter Linkedin For more than 75 years, SIOR has been the most trusted designation in commercial real estate, synonymous with the world’s most elite industrial and office professionals. You May Also Like The Mass Timber Project That Captured People’s Imagination July 12, 2021 Echo Development JV Buys Boston-Area MOB July 12, 2021 Velocis Enters Industrial Market July 12, 2021 2.4 MSF Boston-Area Project Set for Groundbreaking July 12, 2021 Austin Market Update: Despite Mammoth Pipeline, Occupancy Stabilizes July 12, 2021 Top 5 Properties Under Construction in Miami July 12, 2021 Most Read The Mass Timber Project That Captured People’s Imagination Development July 12, 2021 Echo Development JV Buys Boston-Area MOB News July 12, 2021 Velocis Enters Industrial Market News July 12, 2021 2.4 MSF Boston-Area Project Set for Groundbreaking News July 12, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest