SIOR Janet Daily MR1 August 2018 By Patricia Todoran August 7, 2018 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SIORs are held to the highest standard by closing successful transactions, and completing stringent qualifications and curricula. We are the most trusted resource in commercial real estate. You May Also Like Kennedy Wilson Expands in Silicon Valley With $147M Buy July 20, 2021 Prime US REIT Pays $100M for Boca Raton Office Building July 20, 2021 Archway Capital Launches $150M Distressed Lending Program July 20, 2021 Anchor Health Adds $100M in MOBs to Portfolio July 20, 2021 Where to Find the Top Markets for Tech Talent July 20, 2021 Rockefeller Group Sells Atlanta-Area Asset July 20, 2021 Most Read Kennedy Wilson Expands in Silicon Valley With $147M Buy News July 20, 2021 Prime US REIT Pays $100M for Boca Raton Office Building News July 20, 2021 Archway Capital Launches $150M Distressed Lending Program Finance July 20, 2021 Anchor Health Adds $100M in MOBs to Portfolio Investment July 20, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest