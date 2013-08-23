Simon Opens Outlet Shopping Brand in Greater St. Louis

By Gabriel Circiog, Associate Editor

The retail real estate company, Simon Property Group, has recently announced it has brought one of the most popular brands of outlet shopping, Premium Outlets, to the Greater St. Louis area.

“We are pleased to have our newest center become an important part of Chesterfield and the greater St. Louis area. St. Louis Premium Outlets will serve area residents and visitors, offering high-quality brands at great savings in an upscale environment,” said John R. Klein, president of Simon’s Premium Outlets division. “The project also created hundreds of new jobs and significant economic development for the area.”

Situated on the south side of I-64/US Highway 40, east of the Daniel Boone Bridge, at 18521 Outlet Boulevard in Chesterfield, the first phase of St. Louis Premium Outlets spans over 350,000 square feet and features 90 outlet stores. The center, which is fully leased, brings new outlet stores to the St. Louis area, such as: Ann Taylor, Armani Outlet, BCBG Max Azria, Coach, Crabtree & Evelyn, Elie Tahari, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Nike, Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th, St. John, Tommy Hilfiger, Ugg Australia, Under Armour and Vera Bradley.

Other popular brand such as Converse, Disney Store Outlet, J. Crew, Reebok, Skechers and DKNY will also be present at St. Louis Premium Outlets. Due to the increased retailer demand, the planning and development process has been kick started for the second phase expansion of St. Louis Premium Outlets.

Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the St. Louis Convention and Visitor’s Commission, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome St. Louis Premium Outlets to Missouri and the St. Louis-Chesterfield area. With today’s successful opening, this center is already helping our area and the entire state become a major shopping destination for visitors from the region and around the world.”

Logo Courtesy of: www.premiumoutlets.com