Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Opens in Raleigh

By Laura Calugar

Halpern Enterprises Inc. has opened Leesville Market Place, a Publix-anchored shopping center in northern Raleigh, N.C. Besides the supermarket, Hollywood Feed, Sport Clips and Noire the Nail Bar are going to lease spaces at the 62,880-square-foot retail asset during the first quarter of next year.

Located at the intersection of Leesville and Strickland roads, just inside the Interstate 540 loop, the retail center is adjacent to CVS, Walgreens, a medical office building and Leesville Towne Centre. The asset is 3 miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport and 7 miles from Research Triangle Park.

“During planning of Leesville Market Place, Publix quickly became the natural anchor when we discovered the grocery store chain did not have a location in northern Raleigh. Publix offers the dense surrounding residential population a grocery alternative that was previously lacking,” said Halpern Enterprises President Bill Brown, in prepared remarks.

Leesville Market Place is the eighth shopping center Halpern has built or redeveloped having Publix as an anchor tenant. The retail development is the company’s third in North Carolina. Halpern Enterprises is also building The Shops at Belmont, a 50,000-square-foot community retail center in Atlanta.

Image courtesy of Halpern Enterprises