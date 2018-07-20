Public Storage Adds New Units to Silicon Valley Facility

By Evelyn Jozsa

Public Storage has added more than 700 indoor, climate-controlled storage units at an existing storage location in Milpitas, Calif. The new construction is situated between existing Public Storage structures and replaces a former vehicle storage space. The addition brings the property to more than 1200 units.

Located at 1080 Pecten Court, the property is alongside Interstate 680, nearly 10 miles from downtown San Jose. The facility is also close to many apartment communities, including The Edge, a 381-unit development scheduled for completion later this year. In addition, the planned Milpitas BART station is located near the storage facility.

The Milpitas Public Storage was built in 1979 and it is situated on 5.5 acres. The older buildings include storage spaces with drive-up access, and all facilities are gated and feature security cameras.

In February, Public Storage opened 350 units of a 1,150-unit facility in Gardena, Calif., which serves the nearby South Bay cities as well.

Image courtesy of Public Storage