Pittsboro Approves 7,120-Acre Master Plan and Rezoning

by Adriana Pop, Associate Editor

In a 4-1 vote, the Pittsboro Board of Commissioners has approved the master plan and rezoning request for the 7,120-acre Chatham Park mixed-use development project proposed by Preston Development Co.



According to the Triangle Business Journal, plans call for up to 22,000 new residential dwelling units, 22 million square feet of commercial, office and retail space, nearly 2,000 acres of parks and open spaces and a web of roads and paths to connect its residential neighborhoods, high-tech employers and village centers with historic downtown Pittsboro. Within two years, Preston must also submit more detailed plans for tree protection, landscaping, transit, affordable housing, development phasing and public facilities, including police, fire, schools and town administration.

The multi-phase project is one of the largest mixed-use developments ever proposed in central North Carolina. Over the next several decades, it is expected to reach the size of Research Triangle Park and increase Pittsboro’s population from 3,800 to more than 60,000 residents.

The first tenant to break ground at Chatham Park will be UNC Hospitals, the newspaper reports. The Chapel Hill-based hospital system plans to begin construction on a 25,000-sq.-ft. medical office building at the intersection of U.S. 64 Bypass and U.S. 15-501 in August.

In a partnership with Strata Solar of Chapel Hill, the developers of Chatham Park will also begin construction on a $90 million, 20-megawatt solar farm.

“Unquestionably, this is the next logical extension for the general Triangle region whose population is expanding by 50,000 new residents each year,” Tim Smith, co-owner of Preston Development Co., said in a new release. “We look forward to creating a world-class community that will provide tremendous economic and cultural growth for Pittsboro, Chatham County and the greater Triangle region.”

“Our objective is to create an extraordinary, sustainable environment that attracts companies, people and jobs to a well-planned, vibrant community that preserves the natural serenity and cultural uniqueness of the area,” added Preston co-owner Julian “Bubba” Rawl.

Photo credits: www.prestondev.com