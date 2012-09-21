Perez Trading Signs One of 2012′s Largest Industrial Leases in Miami

By Georgiana Mihaila, Associate Editor

Paper and packaging company Perez Trading recently signed for 280,601 square feet at Prologis Gratigny Industrial Park in what seems to be one of South Florida’s largest industrial leases of the year. Following the signing, the two-million-square-foot Prologis Gratiny Industrial Park—located at 3380 NW 114th St. in Miami—is now 100 percent occupied. The convenient location provides rail access through the CSX railway, a key convenience in the paper and packaging company’s daily operations.

According to the South Florida Business Journal, Perez Trading will immediately occupy the bulk distribution warehouse space, which is close to its corporate headquarters. The deal comes just a few weeks after the previous 2012 high, a 200,214-square-foot lease by AeroTurbine in Broward.

Landlord Prologis was represented by Cushman & Wakefield directors Brian Smith and Audley Bosch. Jones Lang LaSalle Managing Director Steve Medwin and Vice President Nick Wigoda represented Perez Trading. The deal is the latest for Smith and Bosch, who have completed more than 1.2 million square feet of deals valued at more than $46 million so far in 2012. The team previously represented the park in a 33,500-square-foot lease by Falcon Distribution earlier this year.

The Business Journal reports that Smith and Bosch were also behind deals such as Prologis’ sale of 65,000 square feet at 3200 NW 107th St. to Jet Aviation Specialists, Crowley Logistics’ 37,000-square-foot lease expansion at Flagler in Medley, Logitech Industries’ 56,000-square-foot-lease at 3300 NW 110th St. in Miami, KTR Capital Partners’ 29,374-square-foot lease to Wencor at 2000 NW 97th Ave. and Seagis Property Group LP’s 85,344-square-foot lease at 2900 NW 112th Ave.

Image courtesy of Loopnet

