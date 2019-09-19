Patrinely Group Welcomes New VP

Patrinely Group has hired Lauren Kelch as vice president of property management. She will be based in the company’s Houston office and will supervise all property management operations.

Kelch has more than 12 years of both property and project management experience in the Houston market. Prior to joining Patrinely Group, she directly managed all phases of a building life cycle. This included the transition of two premier Class AA assets from new construction to operations, campus repositioning and asset disposition. The project management experience includes the construction remodel of more than 2 million square feet of occupied office space within Houston’s central business district. She also held positions at Hines, Crescent Real Estate Equities and Chevron Business and Real Estate Services. Kelch holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston.

This April, a joint venture between Patrinely Group, USAA Real Estate and CDC Houston sold the 378,400-square-foot HP Plaza in Spring, Texas. The asset was developed in 2018 for HP Inc.